Phi Phi national park closes for 13 days over COVID-19





PHUKET: The Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi national park has closed for 13 days, from today (May 5), to control the spread of COVID-19, confirmed the park chief Prayoon Pongphan.

“The number of infected cases in many areas, including Krabi, is increasing. From the disease investigation, it was found that this cluster is from an entertainment venue and a gathering of people in high-risk areas,” Mr Prayoon said in the announcement last night (May 4).

By The Phuket News



