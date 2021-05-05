May 5, 2021

Phi Phi national park closes for 13 days over COVID-19

Long-tail boats at Maya Beach, Koh Phi Phi

Long-tail boats at Maya Beach, Koh Phi Phi. Photo: Diego Delso.


PHUKET: The Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi national park has closed for 13 days, from today (May 5), to control the spread of COVID-19, confirmed the park chief Prayoon Pongphan.

“The number of infected cases in many areas, including Krabi, is increasing. From the disease investigation, it was found that this cluster is from an entertainment venue and a gathering of people in high-risk areas,” Mr Prayoon said in the announcement last night (May 4).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News


