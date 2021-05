Chonburi – A female suspect who allegedly stabbed her husband to death with a butcher’s knife in Banglamung is now in custody at a hospital in Chonburi.

The Banglamung Police was notified of the incident after midnight yesterday (May 4th) at a house in a private housing estate in Banglamung.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goong Nang(GN)

The Pattaya News