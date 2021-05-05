May 5, 2021

Supreme Patriarch Orders Temples to Help People

A Wat (temple) in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya

A Wat (temple) in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.


BANGKOK, May 5 (TNA) – The Supreme Patriarch has urged the management of Buddhist temples to set up kitchens and field hospitals to help COVID-19 victims.

The secretariat of the Supreme Patriarch said the Supreme Patriarch viewed that temples had buildings, kitchens, tools and personnel that could be applied to support the government, the private sector and the civil sector in relieving hardships related to COVID-19. Temples could use their resources to provide food and build field hospitals and turn their venues into administration areas, the secretariat said.

