Thailand’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 300 on Tuesday, as 27 deaths and 1,763 new cases were added, bringing the toll to 303 fatalities and 72,788 cases.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 21 men and six women, aged 25-92, had died over the past 24 hours.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS