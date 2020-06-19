Banglamung Police hunt for man who brutally attacked elderly female shop owner with knife

Banglamung Police hunt for man who brutally attacked elderly female shop owner with knife1 min read
Police are hunting for an alleged bag snatcher who is accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman with a knife in Banglamung Wednesday night.
The Banglamung Police Chief Colonel Pattanachai Pamornpiboon was notified of the incident at 9:30 PM Wednesday night at a small “mom and pop” style convenience store in Soi Sukhumwit 71, Nongprue.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News