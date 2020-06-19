Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Banglamung Police hunt for man who brutally attacked elderly female shop owner with knife

Na Klua market in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Na Klua market in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya, Chon Buri


Police are hunting for an alleged bag snatcher who is accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman with a knife in Banglamung Wednesday night.

The Banglamung Police Chief Colonel Pattanachai Pamornpiboon was notified of the incident at 9:30 PM Wednesday night at a small “mom and pop” style convenience store in Soi Sukhumwit 71, Nongprue.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

