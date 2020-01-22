Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

Longtail boat in Phi Phi islands

Longtail boat in Phi Phi islands, Thailand


PHUKET: An Indian tourist couple from Mumbai are safe after spending hours in the water off Phi Phi Island clinging on to an overturned kayak after they were blown offshore by strong winds late yesterday afternoon (Jan 21).

Snr Sgt Maj Sanya Chansuan of Phi Phi Island Police identified the rescued couple as Shanmitha Suhas Basakhetre, 28, and Dinesh Pawan Kunar Jain, 30.

By The Phuket News

