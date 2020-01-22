Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak





PHUKET: An Indian tourist couple from Mumbai are safe after spending hours in the water off Phi Phi Island clinging on to an overturned kayak after they were blown offshore by strong winds late yesterday afternoon (Jan 21).

Snr Sgt Maj Sanya Chansuan of Phi Phi Island Police identified the rescued couple as Shanmitha Suhas Basakhetre, 28, and Dinesh Pawan Kunar Jain, 30.

