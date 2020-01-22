Lop Buri gold hold-up suspect claims he ‘killed for the thrill’





The suspect arrested for the triple-murder and holdup at a gold shop in Lop Buri two weeks ago is the director of a primary school and claimed he killed to spice up his boring life, according to police sources.

The man suspected of shooting dead three people, including a young boy, and severely wounding four others is Prasitthichai Khaokaeo, 38, the director of Wat Pho Chai School in nearby Muang district of neighbouring Sing Buri province, the sources said.

