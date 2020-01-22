Lop Buri gold hold-up suspect claims he ‘killed for the thrill’1 min read
The suspect arrested for the triple-murder and holdup at a gold shop in Lop Buri two weeks ago is the director of a primary school and claimed he killed to spice up his boring life, according to police sources.
The man suspected of shooting dead three people, including a young boy, and severely wounding four others is Prasitthichai Khaokaeo, 38, the director of Wat Pho Chai School in nearby Muang district of neighbouring Sing Buri province, the sources said.
Wassayos Ngamkham
