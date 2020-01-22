Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Lop Buri gold hold-up suspect claims he ‘killed for the thrill’

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.


The suspect arrested for the triple-murder and holdup at a gold shop in Lop Buri two weeks ago is the director of a primary school and claimed he killed to spice up his boring life, according to police sources.

The man suspected of shooting dead three people, including a young boy, and severely wounding four others is Prasitthichai Khaokaeo, 38, the director of Wat Pho Chai School in nearby Muang district of neighbouring Sing Buri province, the sources said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

School director arrested as a suspect in Lop Buri gold shop robbery

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

First Thai infected with coronavirus

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Sorrayuth Sentenced to 6 Years and 24 Months in Jail

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Lop Buri gold hold-up suspect claims he ‘killed for the thrill’

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan coronavirus’

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

School director arrested as a suspect in Lop Buri gold shop robbery

9 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close