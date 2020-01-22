Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

School director arrested as a suspect in Lop Buri gold shop robbery

Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand

Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand. Image: Krittaya.


The director of a school in Thailand’s central province of Sing Buri is in police custody under suspicion of being the lone perpetrator of a gold shop robbery at a mall in Lop Buri province on January 9th, during which three people, including a two-year old boy, were murdered and four others wounded.

The culprit had escaped with about 680,000 baht worth of gold ornaments.

The 38-year old suspect, identified as Mr. Prasitthichai Khaokaew, is currently being held at an undisclosed location for questioning, during which he has allegedly confessed to the crime.

Thai PBS World

