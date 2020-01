Police investigators are questioning a man in relation to the Aurora gold shop heist in Lop Buri, said national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on Sunday.

At a media briefing on progress into the case, Pol Gen Chakthip said he was informed by his deputy, Pol Gen Chaiwat Kateworachai, that a man who resembles the robber was being questioned in Nong Khai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

