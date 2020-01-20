Mon. Jan 20th, 2020

Taiwanese expat, Thai wife caught with 160kg of corals at Koh Kaew house

Underwater photo of coral and fish from diving sites around Koh Tao

Underwater photo of coral and fish from diving sites around Koh Tao. Photo: Amada44.


PHUKET: A 55-year-old Taiwanese expat and his Thai wife have been charged under the new Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act after they were found in possession of 160 kilograms of corals at a lobster farm at their house in Koh Kaew.

Prajuap Mokarana, Head of Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Marine Protection Division responsible for Phuket and Phang Nga, told The Phuket News that the charges follow his office receiving a tip-off at about 10am yesterday (Jan 19), telling his officers that a man was carrying corals in large buckets at a beach near Cape Panwa.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

