May 5, 2021

Thai Government watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement

TN
The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is closely monitoring a new Facebook group “Let’s Move Abroad” which sprang up out of frustration over the government’s handling of the Covid-9 pandemic.

In just four days, the group, which was formed on May 1, has logged more than 650,000 members who share tips on studying and working abroad. However, political content and posts about highly sensitive issues which are alleged to be in violation of the lese majeste law have also been spotted.

Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST


Chulalongkorn University Innovations for Society to Fight COVID-19

Chulalongkorn University
Brazilian COVID variant detected in state quarantine as daily infections surge

TN
Thailand records 2,112 new COVID cases, 15 Covid deaths on Wednesday

TN

