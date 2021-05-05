Thai Government watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement





The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is closely monitoring a new Facebook group “Let’s Move Abroad” which sprang up out of frustration over the government’s handling of the Covid-9 pandemic.

In just four days, the group, which was formed on May 1, has logged more than 650,000 members who share tips on studying and working abroad. However, political content and posts about highly sensitive issues which are alleged to be in violation of the lese majeste law have also been spotted.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST



