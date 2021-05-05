May 5, 2021

Night-time restrictions currently imposed in 29 provinces

Bars in Walking Street, Pattaya

Nightlife in Walking Street, Pattaya. Photo: Roman Lashkin / flickr.


Bangkok, 5 May, 2021, 07.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform travellers that currently, 29 provinces across Thailand have imposed night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice.

Sa Kaeo is the latest province to urge residents to stay home as much as possible during 24.00 – 04.00 Hrs.

Full story: tatnews.org

TAT Newsroom


