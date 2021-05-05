Night-time restrictions currently imposed in 29 provinces





Bangkok, 5 May, 2021, 07.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform travellers that currently, 29 provinces across Thailand have imposed night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice.

Sa Kaeo is the latest province to urge residents to stay home as much as possible during 24.00 – 04.00 Hrs.

