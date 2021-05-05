Thais, not foreigners, get vaccine jab priority





Thai people will always be given priority for Covid-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Public Health said yesterday, denying reports that some expats living in the kingdom would also be allowed to register for free jabs.

The ministry said while the government wanted take care of everyone living here, it had no plans to give free vaccines to expats due to very limited vaccine stocks, so Thai people would be the first to get it.

Apinya Wipatayotin

