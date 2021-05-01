Public Can Register for Covid-19 Vaccination via “Mor Phrom V.2” from May 1





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health will allow the general public to register for Covid-19 vaccination via the ministry’s official group “Mor Phrom V.2” (doctors ready) from May 1.

The ministry aims to vaccinate 16 million people in the first batch of registration, with priority given to those who carry risks of developing severe symptoms if they contract Covid-19. The first group will be people over 60 years of age. The second group comprises people who have chronic diseases, including severe respiratory syndrome, heart and coronary diseases, kidney diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer patients under treatment, and obese patients weighing over 100kg, or having a body mass index exceeding 35.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand



