BANGKOK, April 29 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand suspended its services of 121 trains from April 30 to May 31 to help contain COVID-19.

SRT said that the service suspension responded to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s request for people to stop traveling to cope with the latest COVID-19 wave. The service suspension covered both long-distance and short-distance trains.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA