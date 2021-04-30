Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown

Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown1 min read
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Three villages in Ron Phibun district have been placed under seven-day lockdown after a spate of Covid-19 infections were detected there.
Governor Kaisorn Wisitwong said the provincial communicable disease control panel ordered the immediate closure of three villages – Moo 4 in tambon Sao Thong and Moo 4 and 5 in tambon Khuan Plang of Ron Phibun district – until May 6.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nujaree Rakrun
BANGKOK POST