Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Three villages in Ron Phibun district have been placed under seven-day lockdown after a spate of Covid-19 infections were detected there.

Governor Kaisorn Wisitwong said the provincial communicable disease control panel ordered the immediate closure of three villages – Moo 4 in tambon Sao Thong and Moo 4 and 5 in tambon Khuan Plang of Ron Phibun district – until May 6.

