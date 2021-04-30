April 30, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
Ratchadamnoen Street in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Ratchadamnoen Street in Nakhon Si Thammarat Downtown. Photo: Oatz.


NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Three villages in Ron Phibun district have been placed under seven-day lockdown after a spate of Covid-19 infections were detected there.

Governor Kaisorn Wisitwong said the provincial communicable disease control panel ordered the immediate closure of three villages – Moo 4 in tambon Sao Thong and Moo 4 and 5 in tambon Khuan Plang of Ron Phibun district – until May 6.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Rakrun
BANGKOK POST


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Koh Samet Island Closed for 14 Days

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Three family members killed in fiery attack in Pattani

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Insurgent killed, two arrested in clash with rangers in Narathiwat

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

121 Train Services Suspended to Control COVID

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Daily COVID infections down to 1,583 on Friday, 15 more fatalities

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

Comedian Kom Chauncheun dies after catching COVID-19, aged 63

5 hours ago TN