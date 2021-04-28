Lockdown proposed for Bangkok and five other Deep Red zone provinces





The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will be asked to impose lockdowns in the six Deep Red zone provinces, where the rates of new infections are not slowing.

General Nataphol Narkpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council and head of the CCSA subcommittee, said today (Wednesday) that the proposed lockdowns are part of the panel’s proposals, to be considered by the CCSA, which change the classifications of Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai and Chon Buri to Deep Red, due to their high infection rates.

