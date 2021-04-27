Prayut appointed Thailand’s “COVID Czar” in sole charge of handling the pandemic





The Thai cabinet today (Tuesday) designated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as the sole authority in charge of all responsibilities and duties, previously vested in his ministers, to deal with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The powers vested in various ministers, by virtue of various laws regarding the issuance of orders, permits and approvals which will help in preventing or containing COVID spread or in helping the people, will be vested in the prime minister on temporary basis.

Read more: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



