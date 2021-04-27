April 27, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut appointed Thailand’s “COVID Czar” in sole charge of handling the pandemic

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


The Thai cabinet today (Tuesday) designated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as the sole authority in charge of all responsibilities and duties, previously vested in his ministers, to deal with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The powers vested in various ministers, by virtue of various laws regarding the issuance of orders, permits and approvals which will help in preventing or containing COVID spread or in helping the people, will be vested in the prime minister on temporary basis.

Read more: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Shopping Malls and Retail Stores to Stock up Goods for Increasing Demand

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three COVID infections at Government House, closed for cleaning

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 2,179 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Tuesday

9 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut appointed Thailand’s “COVID Czar” in sole charge of handling the pandemic

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Shopping Malls and Retail Stores to Stock up Goods for Increasing Demand

8 mins ago TN
2 min read

Global Youth Issued Joint Statement on Myanmar’s Human Rights Crisis

18 mins ago TN
3 min read

Myanmar- Activists assert foreign countries’ back for the coup authority

26 mins ago TN