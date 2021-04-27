Shopping Malls and Retail Stores to Stock up Goods for Increasing Demand





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Internal Trade has asked shopping malls and retail stores to stock up on necessary goods to meet consumer demand as the third Covid-19 outbreak remains volatile.

Department Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said the department wants to make sure there are enough goods, notably rice, dry and frozen food, canned food and drinking water, for sale at supermarkets as people may increase their purchases during the ongoing outbreak.

