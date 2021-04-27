April 27, 2021

Shopping Malls and Retail Stores to Stock up Goods for Increasing Demand

8 mins ago TN
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Christian Henrich. CC BY-SA 2.5.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Internal Trade has asked shopping malls and retail stores to stock up on necessary goods to meet consumer demand as the third Covid-19 outbreak remains volatile.

Department Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said the department wants to make sure there are enough goods, notably rice, dry and frozen food, canned food and drinking water, for sale at supermarkets as people may increase their purchases during the ongoing outbreak.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


