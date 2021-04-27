Koh Samet Island Closed for 14 Days





RAYONG, April 27 (TNA) – Authorities in the eastern province closed Koh Samet for 14 days from April 27 to control COVID-19 after 10 people were infected with the disease on the island.

Rayong governor Channa Iamsaeng, as head of the provincial COVID-19 control committee, said ten villagers and tourists had COVID-19 on Koh Samet and in response the committee resolved to close all hotels and bungalows on the island for 14 days.

TNA



