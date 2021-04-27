April 27, 2021

Thai Police turn 191 into secondary COVID-19 hotline

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Royal Thai Police have added 191 to the COVID-19 hotline to support the busy 1668 and 1669.

Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, Deputy National Police Chief chaired a meeting with National Police Region 1 – 9, and related authorities via a video conference about using the 191 police hotline as a secondary COVID-19 hotline after 1668 and 1669.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


