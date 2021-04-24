Provincial governors to be allowed to impose curfews to control COVID-19

Provincial governors to be allowed to impose curfews to control COVID-191 min read
Provincial governors will be given the powers to impose tougher measures, including targeted curfews, to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, under new guidelines to be issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
According to the prime minister’s Facebook page, the new guidelines also cover management of hospital beds, to make sure that all those infected with COVID-19 can get treatment, screening of the infected to determine whether they should be sent to a general hospital, a field hospital or a “hospitel” and recruitment of volunteers to help handle the increasing number of hotline calls.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World