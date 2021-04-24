Three family members killed in fiery attack in Pattani

Three family members killed in fiery attack in Pattani1 min read
PATTANI: Three family members were killed and two pickup trucks burned when assailants opened fire on the vehicles, which burst into flames, in Sai Buri district on Saturday morning.
The attack occurred on Pattani-Narathiwat Road No 42 in tambon Laharn, said Sai Buri police who were alerted around 6.30am. Officers who rushed to the scene found two people dead inside one of the burned-out pickups. Another one was seriously hurt and rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST