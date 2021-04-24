April 24, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Three family members killed in fiery attack in Pattani

1 min read
11 mins ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.


PATTANI: Three family members were killed and two pickup trucks burned when assailants opened fire on the vehicles, which burst into flames, in Sai Buri district on Saturday morning.

The attack occurred on Pattani-Narathiwat Road No 42 in tambon Laharn, said Sai Buri police who were alerted around 6.30am. Officers who rushed to the scene found two people dead inside one of the burned-out pickups. Another one was seriously hurt and rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Insurgent killed, two arrested in clash with rangers in Narathiwat

1 day ago TN
1 min read

More high-risk venues closed in Prachuap Khiri Khan as new COVID-19 cases surge

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Hua Hin hotspot highlights COVID-19 club transmission

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Provincial governors to be allowed to impose curfews to control COVID-19

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three family members killed in fiery attack in Pattani

11 mins ago TN
2 min read

Military junta pledges to “cease violence” against civilians in Myanmar

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From Missing Submarine

4 hours ago TN