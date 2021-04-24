April 24, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Military junta pledges to “cease violence” against civilians in Myanmar

2 min read
17 mins ago TN
The flags of Association of Southeast Asia Nations members in ASEAN

The flags of Association of Southeast Asia Nations members in ASEAN. Photo: Gunawan Kartapranata.


Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Saturday secured an unexpected commitment from the Burmese military junta to “cease violence” against civilians and engage in “constructive dialogue with all parties.”

In a consensus statement following a meeting on the Burmese crisis in Jakarta, members of the bloc, including Myanmar, agreed on five points including “an immediate cessation of violence” and “constructive dialogue among all parties to seek a peaceful solution.” In addition, the Burmese military junta agreed to Asean’s mediation intervention and for a special envoy to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

The summit, the first international meeting focused on resolving the grave situation in Myanmar, was held privately for nearly three hours and was attended by the controversial presence of the leader of the Burmese military junta, coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing.

Since the February 1 coup that overthrew the democratic government, local residents have staged daily peaceful demonstrations across the country against the military junta and in favor of the release of elected politicians. The brutal crackdown on these protests by the security forces has left at least 745 people dead, most of them shot by police and soldiers.

-TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From Missing Submarine

4 hours ago TN
2 min read

Myanmar youths undergo military training against the Junta

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Multiple hospitals in India’s capital run out of oxygen as city struggles with massive COVID spike

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Provincial governors to be allowed to impose curfews to control COVID-19

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three family members killed in fiery attack in Pattani

11 mins ago TN
2 min read

Military junta pledges to “cease violence” against civilians in Myanmar

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From Missing Submarine

4 hours ago TN