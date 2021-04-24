Myanmar youths undergo military training against the Junta





Dozens of Myanmar youths tired of the meager achievements of peaceful protests against the military junta, joined military trainings in recent weeks with ethnic guerrillas who have been up in arms against the Myanmar state for decades.

“The truth is I should be relaxing with my friends,” one student told reporters at his jungle hideout in Karen State, near the Thai border, where dozens of young men have been undergoing military training for weeks.

Shameless, inhumane Junta would just lie to ASEAN leaders. We, Myanmar people, would not dare to expect anything good could come out of this meeting. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Apr24Coup

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing arrived Indonesia for the ASEAN summit. pic.twitter.com/cqdcntNBeZ — ChillyTar (@Chillytar) April 24, 2021

On the other hand, Myanmar’s military junta has shown on television photographs of six young people arrested in Myanmar for demonstrating against the military junta with signs of having been tortured by security forces while in custody, according to local human rights organizations on Monday.

-TN

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



