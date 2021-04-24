April 24, 2021

Myanmar youths undergo military training against the Junta

Myanmar Military Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in April 2019

Myanmar Military Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in April 2019. Photo: Vadim Savitsky, mil.ru. CC BY 4.0.


Dozens of Myanmar youths tired of the meager achievements of peaceful protests against the military junta, joined military trainings in recent weeks with ethnic guerrillas who have been up in arms against the Myanmar state for decades.

“The truth is I should be relaxing with my friends,” one student told reporters at his jungle hideout in Karen State, near the Thai border, where dozens of young men have been undergoing military training for weeks.

On the other hand, Myanmar’s military junta has shown on television photographs of six young people arrested in Myanmar for demonstrating against the military junta with signs of having been tortured by security forces while in custody, according to local human rights organizations on Monday.

