YALA: An army sergeant-major was shot dead and a volunteer ranger wounded by an army officer during a quarrel at a restaurant in Muang district early on Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1.54am at the Nong Fa rice congee shop on Chong Rak road in tambon Sateng.

