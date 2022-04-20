Fugitive Muslim insurgents allowed home for Ramadan









Internal Security Operation Command Region 4 forward headquarters has launched a programme to allow Muslim insurgents who fled the country to return home without fear of arrest to attend religious activities during the holy month of Ramadan, from April 3 to May 14, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

Ms Rachada said the programme was titled Masjids San Jai Soo Santi (To Mosques for Peace).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





