April 20, 2022

Fugitive Muslim insurgents allowed home for Ramadan

Muslim clerics inside a mosque

Internal Security Operation Command Region 4 forward headquarters has launched a programme to allow Muslim insurgents who fled the country to return home without fear of arrest to attend religious activities during the holy month of Ramadan, from April 3 to May 14, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

Ms Rachada said the programme was titled Masjids San Jai Soo Santi (To Mosques for Peace).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

