April 20, 2022

Sailboat Racing Organized in Honor of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

2 hours ago TN
Aft Mast Rig on Catamaran Made In Thailand RB Power & Sailing Model HK-40

Aft Mast Rig on Catamaran Made In Thailand RB Power & Sailing Model HK-40. Photo: Raoul Bianchetti.




CHONBURI, April 20 (TNA) – The Royal Thai Navy and the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand organized sailing championships in the Gulf of Thailand in honor of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (King Rama IX) who historically sailed across the gulf 56 years ago.

On April 19, 1966, the late king sailed “Vega”, the OK dinghy that he built, across the Gulf of Thailand for a distance of about 60 nautical miles from the Klai Kangwon Palace in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan to the Toei Ngam Beach in the Marine Corps. The solo sailing took 17 hours.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

