Thai mango sticky rice dessert craze grows as embassies join in









The mango sticky rice craze continues in Thailand, after female rapper, Danupha “Minnie” Kanateerakul, a.k.a Milli, ate the Thai dessert during her performance at the Coachella event last weekend. This has prompted diplomatic missions in Thailand to join in.

The US embassy in Bangkok posted an edited photo of Mount Rushmore, depicting the four sculptures of the former presidents of the United States carved into the granite staring at a plate of mango sticky rice. The photo was posted along with the caption “The U.S. Embassy is thrilled to see our favorite Thai dessert trending after #Coachella2022. These former Presidents also want a bite of this ‘mangonificent’ combo!”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

