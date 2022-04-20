Bangkok to Celebrate 240th Anniversary With Cultural Activities









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok is preparing a series of cultural events to commemorate the city’s 240th anniversary as the nation’s capital. The activities are intended to demonstrate the kingdom’s soft power, in addition to promoting cultural tourism and instilling civic pride among Thais and foreign tourists.

The government said celebrations will be held to commemorate the city’s founding, which took place on April 21, 1782. Additionally, the events will commemorate King Rama I, the founder of the Chakri dynasty, as well as all monarchs of the Rattanakosin Era. Attendees will be offered a chance to learn more about Thai culture and history through unique activities and performances.

