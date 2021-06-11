Sinopharm vaccine to be available in two weeks, registration starts Monday







The first batch of China’s Sinopharm vaccine of one million doses will arrive in Thailand next Sunday (June 20th), according to Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA). Online registration will open next Monday (June 14th) and inoculations are expected to begin in two weeks on June 25th.

The academy’s deputy secretary-general, Dr. Santi Srisermphok recently held a meeting with representatives from private hospitals and stressed that those who sign up to be a Sinopharm provider must have the capability to:

1. Administer vaccines according to medical standards

2. Provide care for patients in case of emergency after vaccination

3. Store the vaccines at 2-8C

4. Set up an IT system, to record the vaccinations, in line with the CRA’s specifications

5. Designate teams with clear responsibility for each task

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





