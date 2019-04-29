2019 Sattahip International Regatta Concludes





CHONBURI, April 29 (TNA) – The 2019 Sattahip International Regatta concluded on Sunday with sailors from four nations participating in the five-day event.

The Yacht Racing Association of Thailand organised the second Sattahip Regatta at the Naval Rating School in Sattahip, Chonburi, to commemorate and honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who sailed from Hua Hin across the Gulf of Thailand to Sattahip in 1966.

TNA

