Samaesarn Island in Sattahip

Samaesarn Island in Sattahip District, Chon Buri. Photo: Mozhar.

Pattaya

2019 Sattahip International Regatta Concludes

By TN / April 29, 2019

CHONBURI, April 29 (TNA) – The 2019 Sattahip International Regatta concluded on Sunday with sailors from four nations participating in the five-day event.

The Yacht Racing Association of Thailand organised the second Sattahip Regatta at the Naval Rating School in Sattahip, Chonburi, to commemorate and honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who sailed from Hua Hin across the Gulf of Thailand to Sattahip in 1966.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

