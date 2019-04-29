Staghorn coral (Acropora grandis)

Pattaya

Man arrested for picking anemone from the sea

By TN / April 29, 2019

A tour guide has been arrested on charges of hunting protected marine species after he allegedly picked a bunch of anemone, along with anemonefish, from the sea for display to a group of Chinese tourists.

The arrest of 32-year old tour guide, Aekkawat Meetem, a resident of the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, was ordered by Mr. Chatuporn Burutpat, director-general of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, in response to a two-minute social media clip showing the suspect displaying the sea creatures to a group of tourists on a boat.

