Man arrested for picking anemone from the sea

A tour guide has been arrested on charges of hunting protected marine species after he allegedly picked a bunch of anemone, along with anemonefish, from the sea for display to a group of Chinese tourists.
The arrest of 32-year old tour guide, Aekkawat Meetem, a resident of the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, was ordered by Mr. Chatuporn Burutpat, director-general of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, in response to a two-minute social media clip showing the suspect displaying the sea creatures to a group of tourists on a boat.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
