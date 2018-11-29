Thai man attempts to rob gold store in Sattahip, gets trapped inside by security system





Sattahip – A 23 year old Thai Man, Mr. Tanin Samran, got more then he bargained for when he attempted to rob a gold store in Sattahip on November 26th, 2018 around 11:00AM.

Mr. Samran, who was wearing a mask and heavy clothes to attempt to disguise his appearance, ran into the shop with an eight inch knife and demanded gold from the cashier, who was behind a protective barrier.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



