Thai Gold Bracelets
Pattaya

Thai man attempts to rob gold store in Sattahip, gets trapped inside by security system

By TN / November 29, 2018

Sattahip – A 23 year old Thai Man, Mr. Tanin Samran, got more then he bargained for when he attempted to rob a gold store in Sattahip on November 26th, 2018 around 11:00AM.

Mr. Samran, who was wearing a mask and heavy clothes to attempt to disguise his appearance, ran into the shop with an eight inch knife and demanded gold from the cashier, who was behind a protective barrier.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close