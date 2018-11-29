Bars in Walking Street, Pattaya
Bangkok

Police detain more than 100 partygoers who test positive for drugs at Bangkok club raid

By TN / November 29, 2018

Police raided a club in Bangkok’s popular Lat Phrao district in the wee hours this morning, detaining more than 100 partygoers, who subsequently tested positive for drugs.

Ostensibly acting on a tip, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and the Narcotics Control Board showed up at Naza Pub at about 2:30am to shut the party down.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close