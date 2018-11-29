Police detain more than 100 partygoers who test positive for drugs at Bangkok club raid

Police raided a club in Bangkok’s popular Lat Phrao district in the wee hours this morning, detaining more than 100 partygoers, who subsequently tested positive for drugs.
Ostensibly acting on a tip, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and the Narcotics Control Board showed up at Naza Pub at about 2:30am to shut the party down.
Full story: coconuts.co
By Coconuts Bangkok
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Biker faces charges for running into schoolgirl on Bangkok sidewalk
-
Farmer Who Bought Smiling Buffalo Charged With Fraud, Money Laundering
-
Suvarnabhumi mall expected in August
-
Two Chinese men, two Thai women arrested in complex credit card scam
-
Street racers plough into other bike, three seriously hurt