Driver dies when pickup hits elephant on road in Khao Yai





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of a pickup truck died when he crashed into a wild elephant crossing a road through Khao Yai National Park in Pak Chong district early on Wednesday night.

Nakharin Boonchai, 58, of Bangkok, was alive but badly hurt and still trapped inside the wrecked vehicle when police and rescuers reached the scene, on Phan Suek-Kud Khla Road in tambon Moo Si, after being alerted around 7.15pm.

