British man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly overstaying visa, abusing ‘ice’





A British tourist was arrested in Chiang Mai’s Kamphaeng district on Wednesday night for allegedly abusing crystal meth and overstaying his visa.

Police arrested Benjamin John Soulsby, 31, at his rented house in a housing estate in Tambon Tonpao following a tip from the house owner that his tenant appeared to be high on drugs.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

