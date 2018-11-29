Drug Suspect Killed in Chiang Mai Clash





CHIANG MAI, Nov 28 (TNA) – A drug suspect was killed in a clash between drug smugglers and army rangers in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

Army rangers were patrolling a village in Mae Ai district last night when they encountered about 10 -12 armed men, carrying suspicious rucksacks on foot.

TNA

