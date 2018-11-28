Tourism business starts to rebound: Minister Veerasak





The Thai tourism business which was dealt a serious blow since mid-July from a substantial drop of Chinese arrivals over a tourist boat tragedy in the sea off Phuket has started to recover with more arrivals from the Asean countries, said Tourism and Sports Minister Veerasak Kowsurat on Monday.

He said tourist arrivals from Asean countries have made up a shortfall in number of tourists from other countries.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

