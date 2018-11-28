Thailand, Australia sign anti-human trafficking agreement

BANGKOK, 28th November 2018, (NNT) – The Thai Government and Australian states have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on anti-human trafficking, in a bid to curb the international scourge.
The move is part of the ASEAN-Australia Counter-Trafficking agreement. The MOU was signed by Suphatra Srimaitreephithak , the Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency and Paul Robilliard, the Australian Ambassador to Thailand. The signing was witnessed by Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
