Thailand, Australia sign anti-human trafficking agreement





BANGKOK, 28th November 2018, (NNT) – The Thai Government and Australian states have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on anti-human trafficking, in a bid to curb the international scourge.

The move is part of the ASEAN-Australia Counter-Trafficking agreement. The MOU was signed by Suphatra Srimaitreephithak , the Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency and Paul Robilliard, the Australian Ambassador to Thailand. The signing was witnessed by Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

