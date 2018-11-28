Interior of the Royal Thai Government house
News

Thailand, Australia sign anti-human trafficking agreement

By TN / November 28, 2018

BANGKOK, 28th November 2018, (NNT) – The Thai Government and Australian states have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on anti-human trafficking, in a bid to curb the international scourge.

The move is part of the ASEAN-Australia Counter-Trafficking agreement. The MOU was signed by Suphatra Srimaitreephithak , the Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency and Paul Robilliard, the Australian Ambassador to Thailand. The signing was witnessed by Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close