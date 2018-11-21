Hua Hin food sellers to sign MoU not to overcharge customers





Food-shop owners and street food sellers in Hua Hin seaside resort town will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Hua Hin municipal administration which requires them to strictly abide by trading rules and, most importantly, not to overcharge their customers, especially for seafoods.

The measure to rein in the food sellers in the famous resort town popular among vacationers from Bangkok and foreign tourists follows a recent social media post by a Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin, aka Win Liewwarin, who complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods when he dined with a few friends at a seafood shop in the municipal area about two months ago.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



