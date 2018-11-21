OB/GYN May Have Sexually Abused Dozens: Lawyer





NAKHON SAWAN — Upward of 50 women have accused a gynecologist of sexually abusing them in the central province of Nakhon Sawan, an attorney representing them said Wednesday.

Attorney Saranya Wangsookcharoen said scores of women have come forward with claims that Chakkaphong Leelaporn assaulted them at his clinic after a 29-year-old woman accused him of rape last week. The doctor maintains he did nothing wrong.

