Tokyo Could File Lawsuit Against Nissan Over Ghosn Embezzlement

By TN / November 21, 2018

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Tokyo’s Public Prosecution Office is considering filing a lawsuit against the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance as a legal body over suspected embezzlement by the CEO of the alliance, local media reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Carlos Ghosn, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CEO, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of financial misconduct. The alliance claims that he has been using the company’s assets for personal purposes.

According to the Asahi Shimbu newspaper, Tokyo’s Public Prosecution Office’s move to file a separate lawsuit against the alliance may be triggered by the fact that while Ghosn has been long concealing a part of his income, high-ranking employees of the company have been actively assisting it.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

