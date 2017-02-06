Tuesday, February 7, 2017
First restaurant allegedly encroached on beach in Hua Hin dismantled

Hua Hin beach in Thailand
One seafood restaurant allegedly encroached on Hua Hin beach has been voluntarily dismantled after more than 40 buildings, including several restaurants, were served eviction notice from Hua Hin municipal administration on encroachment charges.

Saengthai Seafood restaurant was the first among 3-4 restaurants located on the beach along the Naretdamri road in Hua Hin municipal which agreed to move out and to dismantle the buildings by themselves. The rest however refuse to move out and vowed to fight on against the eviction.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

