Phuket

Malaysian fugitive arrested in Phuket for B17mn real estate fraud

By TN / November 21, 2018

PHUKET: A man wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for B17 million in real estate fraud in Malaysia has been arrested in Phuket and will be deported to his homeland south of Thailand.

Immigration Bureau Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the news through the Immigration Bureau’s facebook page today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

