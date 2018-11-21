Malaysian fugitive arrested in Phuket for B17mn real estate fraud





PHUKET: A man wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for B17 million in real estate fraud in Malaysia has been arrested in Phuket and will be deported to his homeland south of Thailand.

Immigration Bureau Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the news through the Immigration Bureau’s facebook page today.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

