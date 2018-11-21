Cambodian worker nabbed for alleged toilet stall theft from Chinese tourist





A Cambodian was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 4,200 yuan (Bt19,950) in cash from a Chinese tourist at the restaurant where he worked on Koh Lan off Pattaya beach.

Chea Heng, 25, was arrested after Jing Lin Piao filed a complaint with police on Tuesday night alleging that cash was stolen from his bag inside the toilet of the TN restaurant on Haad Ta Waen Beach on Koh Lan.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



