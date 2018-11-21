Haines City Police FL Dodge Charger
News

American sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted of sex with minors

By TN / November 21, 2018

A 71 year old Paul Shapiro has been sentenced to 10 years jail in the US after a California Court convicted him of charges involving sex with minors in Thailand running back as far as 2012.

ThaiVisa reports that US citizen Paul Alan Shapiro was also ordered to pay $20,000 in compensation to two victims in Thailand in addition to his sentence.

The US District Judge, Dolly Gee, said Shapiro “exploited and targeted the most vulnerable of people; underage children.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

