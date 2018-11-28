Crime Suppression Division police patch
News

CSD probing disappearance of Taiwanese businessman

By TN / November 28, 2018

Crime Suppression Division police are investigating the disappearance of a Taiwanese businessmen last seen leaving a Bangkok mall in the company of some Thai men a week ago.

Simon Jiang, 58, has been uncontactable since Nov 20, when he was escorted out of the Central Lad Phrao shopping mall, Pol Col Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy CSD commander, said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

