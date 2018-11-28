Red Ferrari rim and brakes
Motor Expo 2018 to unveil new models by 60 brands

By TN / November 28, 2018

BANGKOK, 28th November, 2018 (NNT) – Over 60 carmakers will unveil new vehicles at Motor Expo 2018 this year, with preorder sales expected to exceed 55 billion baht.

Motor Expo 2018 focuses on showcasing high-tech motor vehicles that provide convenience and safety features, while delivering a satisfying driving experience for car enthusiasts. The expo features 36 car brands from nine countries and 23 motorcycle brands from seven countries, with some brands unveiling new models for the first time at the event.

