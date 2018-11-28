Italian Police Arrest Palestinian Planning Chemical Attack





According to the newspaper La Stampa, the police has arrested the suspect allegedly linked to the Daesh terrorist organisation, who planned to poison the public drinking water system.

Italian police officers arrested a 38-year-old Palestinian man who was reportedly planning a chemical attack in the Sardinian city of Macomer. The media have reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the man intended to poison the public drinking water system.

La Stampa reported that the suspect, who had a Palestinian passport and a proper work permit, was a street vendor who never stated he was a follower of the jihadist movement. The plan of the Palestinian was accidentally discovered by his neighbour, who informed the police.

